



The Department of Protection and Animal Health at Pilar de la Horadada town hall has launched the latest in their annual campaigns to encourage the implantation of microchips, passports and rabies vaccines in pets.

The objective of this campaign is to support the residents of the municipality who live with a pet by offering them reduced prices, thanks to the subsidy from the town hall.

The prices, applying the aid discount, are as follows:

Microchip implantation: €22

Passport issuance: €10

Rabies vaccination: €10

All veterinary clinics in the municipality have subscribed to the campaign: Clínica Veterinaria El Pilar, Clínica Veterinaria del Sureste, Clínica Veterinaria Pelo-Pico-Pata and Clínica Veterinaria Moby Dick.

In order to benefit from the assistance you must request the corresponding authorisation through the electronic office or in person at the Citizen Attention Service (SAC). The application can be found on the municipal website (www.pilardelahorada.org).

The Department of Animal Protection will make a preliminary check in the municipal register of the owner’s data, and will issue an authorisation for the pet and the veterinary clinic where the service will be performed.

The Department of Protection and Animal Health asks that residents are responsible with their pets and collaborate with this animal welfare campaign. If you have any questions, you can contact the email sanidadanimal@pilardelahoradada.org .