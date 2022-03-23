



San Fulgencio’s Department of Youth has launched a new training platform available to all residents of the municipality. This initiative “offers citizens more than 150 online courses in the branches of Tourism, Technology and Design, Management and Administration, Attention to Diversity and Participation; Hospitality and Commerce, trades such as masonry or carpentry; Culture, sport and leisure; and prevention of Covid-19”, indicated Samantha Hull, councillor responsible for the area.

The councillor has encouraged the public to use this platform, an initiative that “from the San Fulgencio Council we are convinced that it will contribute to the progress of our municipality, improving the education and training of all residents.” Councillor Hull has stated that “training is key to the development of our society, and this complete training offer will contribute to continue advancing towards a better future for all”.

Those interested in enrolling in this platform can do so by accessing the portal https://triaformacion.com/sanfulgencio , where they must choose the course to take, select the option “Enrol” and fill in the data on the form.

Also, for questions or general queries about the courses or the enrollment process, you can contact the Department of Youth on the phone 637 309 894, via email youth@ayto-sanfulgencio.es , or in person at opening hours to the public from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.