



The Department of Youth in Santa Pola, in collaboration with the company Urbaser, has presented the youth event URBAN DAY, which will take place in Parque Sorolla next Saturday, April 9.

It is a festival that was born three years ago to give life and colour to the walls of this well-known municipal park, to beautify it and prevent vandalism on the walls. During these two previous years, work has been carried out in phases on the different heights of the enclosure, which currently has a very lively and colourful appearance, through the stamp that different plastic artists from the area.

This year, the southernmost area of ​​the park is painted again, with different projects that have been presented, with a theme of the sea. It is thus intended to offer a participatory artistic activity with live painting, which will take place throughout Saturday.

This year, the Department has decided to make a more powerful commitment, and accompany the mural painting event with the organisation of a festival focused on young people and that will have rap and freestyle as its central axis.

Urban Day is the name of the festival, which will be coordinated by the company Versarte and the Alicante musician Abram, and which will show a good representation of rap from the province and from Santa Pola live.

From 5:00 p.m. on April 9, in the Sorolla park, there will be performances by local rappers Neko and Tango, Yaike from Alicante, Abram, and the closing of the well-known rapper Ricky Hombre Libre, from Galicia.

At the end of the afternoon, a “Batalla de Gallos” will take place, a contest where, in pairs, the participants will fight in an improvisation battle in what is known as “free style”. This battle will feature a jury made up of Abram, Willy the Kid and Montes MDA (the latter has participated twice, in the prestigious Red Bull contest), who will perform a live exhibition prior to the competition.

Registration is still open until 28 March for any young person (under 30 years of age) who wants to participate in the competition, which will have 500 euro in prizes.