



During last weekend, a wave of burglaries took place in the playa del Pinet area, an area located next to the Parque Natural de las Salinas, in the extreme south-west of the municipality of Santa Pola.

A total of five homes were forced where various objects such as appliances and tools were stolen, but the worst thing is that the thieves broke doors and windows to access the interior, causing more economic damage to the victims due to the damage than due to the stolen objects.

Those affected have expressed their concern that this type of robbery has already been committed in chalets located at various points along the coast.

The Local Police and Civil Guard have taken note of what happened to reinforce surveillance on the coast.