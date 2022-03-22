Orihuela Costa to host Spanish Beach Handball Championship





The Spanish Beach Handball Championship will be played on Orihuela Costa between July 29 and 31. It will follow on from an Arena 1000 event the previous weekend, and as such will play host to the entire Spanish Championship.

The Arena 1000 scheduled between July 22 and 24 will see the best clubs in the senior, youth, cadet and infantil categories will take place at Cala Bosque beach – La Zenia with the winners declared national champions.

The province of Alicante will host one of the most outstanding and important events of the Arena Handball Tour , in which hundreds of participants will enjoy an unforgettable weekend. As such, Orihuela continues its commitment to promoting beach handball and active tourism, as it has been doing since 2018, becoming a regular venue for the Arena Handball Tour.