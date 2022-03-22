



Los Montesinos Town Hall have announced that they have a liquidity of €2.206,835 in the banks, as of January 1, 2021.

“We have made the accounting closing of the City Council of the year 2021,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

“As of January 1, 2021, we had a liquidity of €2,206,835 in the banks. We have €1,959,631 pending collection and €480,450 pending payment,” said Mayor Butron.

“As of December 31, 2021, we have a positive cash balance of €3,147,700. The result of the 2021 budget year has recognised rights for €6,082,619 and obligations of €5,808,476, with the result for this year a positive saving of €274,143. The Town Hall has no debt and no loans.”

Caption: Mayor Jose Manuel Butron: €1,959,631 pending collection and €480,450 pending payment.