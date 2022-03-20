



The mayor of Crevillente, José Manuel Penalva, announced the end of the campaign to collect humanitarian material in the town, after receiving a communication from the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) informing them that the responsible authorities and organisations that coordinate the emergency in the affected area have asked them not to collect more material at this time.

As the document explains, an “avalanche of material and humanitarian aid” has been received that “has allowed the warehouses arranged by the Generalitat Valenciana to be at maximum capacity, programming the staggered exit of the material to the accessible area of ​​the conflict.”

Currently – the statement points out – issues related to the arrival of Ukrainian citizens, the provision of accommodation and reception procedures are being addressed.

José Manuel Penalva wanted to take advantage of the occasion to thank the “enormous solidarity of the people of Crevillente”, which has poured itself during these days with the contribution of necessary products. As well as Protección Civil for their “extraordinary and hard work” with the collection, selection and preparation of sending the material”, as well as the rest of the people, companies and municipal departments that have collaborated in this campaign.

An implication that has made it possible that 8 pallets full of aid have already been sent to the City of Light, and that a minimum of 9 more are planned to be transferred this week.

“The needs of the Ukrainian people are changing according to the phases of the conflict. From the City Council of Crevillent we are going to continue adapting to the requests and needs marked at all times in order to be able to give a rapid response to emergency situations” says Penalva.

The mayor has made a special thanks to companies such as Alannia Costa Blanca and the Las Palmeras Resort, as well as to all the residents of Crevillente who during this time have offered to welcome refugees from Ukraine.