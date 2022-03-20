



The Local Police of Elche arrested two men on for trying to rob a house.

The incident, which came to light this week, occurred on 1st March at around midnight, when a neighbour alerted the police to two people wearing motorcycle helmets allegedly forcing the door of a ground floor on calle Gilberto Martínez.

A police patrol arrived moved to the scene and located the suspects, who, realising the police presence, began to flee, but were intercepted.

The officers verified that the access door to the house showed signs of having tried to force it, since they had fractured part of the wood, but they did not open it.

Finally, the two men, aged 17 and 18, were arrested and taken to the police station.