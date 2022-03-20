



Elche town hall has put out to tender two projects worth 2.2 million euro for the modernisation and maintenance of public roads.

The first is related to the resurfacing and modernisation of the vertical informative signage of the Ronda Norte from the Pont del Bimil·lenari to the intersection with the EL-20 roundabout. It has an investment of 1.2 million euro and an execution period of a month and a half.

The municipal spokesman, Héctor Díez, stressed that “since the Ronda Norte was launched 20 years ago, other types of infrastructure and facilities have appeared in its surroundings that are vital for the functioning of the city. “Therefore, this action will allow us to contemplate the Miguel Hernández University, the Ronda Sur EL-20”.

The second project consists of the maintenance of the asphalt in streets and paths of neighbourhoods and districts for a value of 1 million euro. This contract is divided into two parts. One for the city with 450,000 euro and the other for the districts with 550,000 euro. The term of execution of this contract is one year from its award.

The spokesman for the Government Team recalled that with the financially sustainable investments since 2020 and part of 2021, 5.5 million euro have been allocated to the maintenance and paving of streets and roads. “With this new investment we intend to give continuity to those actions that have allowed us to improve the maintenance of our streets and contribute to improving road safety both in neighbourhoods and in districts,” explained Díez.

The local government has also approved two projects of the DUSI strategy worth 1.2 million euros. On the one hand, a remodelling of the El Toscar Sports Centre track will be carried out with an investment of 137,000 euro and an execution period of four months. The municipal spokesman, Héctor Díez, has indicated that the track will be equipped with a lateral textile membrane, which closes the sides of it, to be able to use it despite the different weather conditions of rain and wind.

On the other hand, the new Paseo de Germanías will convert the anti-aircraft shelter into an exhibition centre of the Civil War in the framework of Human Rights. It is an action that reaches an investment of more than 1 million euro with an execution period of 10 months. Díez explained that the specifications for both projects will subsequently be approved so that they can go out to public tender.