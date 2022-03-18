



By Andrew Atkinson

The Football Federation of the Valencian Community will grant more than €1,800,000 in direct aid to clubs during the 2021-22 season.

Clubs that are eligible for the grants in the Valencia 1st Regional G9 include SC Torrevieja CF, Racing San Miguel, CF Popular Orihuela, CD Benijofar and CD Montesinos.

“The grants can now be requested and consulted on the FFCV club grants portal, where you can see the application period for each of the grants and consult the bases for requesting them,” said a FFCV spokesperson.

The official documents with the list of beneficiary clubs of will also be published on the portal.

“Despite the pandemic that we have all been going through, the FFCV has managed to maintain all the financial aid to clubs that was agreed the previous season,” added the spokesperson.

Subsidies for clubs in the regional category: €184,200. Aid for mileage: €500,000. Bonus for long trips: €70,000. Player license bonus: €60,000. Aid to National category teams: €760,000.

“In addition, after the summer, the FFCV will publish the aid to clubs to purchase sports equipment. In this last season, these grants were €178,510,” said a FFCV spokesperson.