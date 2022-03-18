



The road has been in a state of disrepair for two decades and has been impassable in recent years.

Hundreds of potholes have been filled along the rural roads connecting Guardamar to La Mata, through the outskirts of Torrevieja and La Mata lagoons Natural Park, covering a one kilometre section between the interconnection with the N-332 and the end of the municipality of Torrevieja in the direction of Guardamar del Segura.

The cost of the long overdue repairs has a budget of 57,000 euros.

Caption: Cañada Real road used by farmers of La Mata in a state of disrepair for two decades.