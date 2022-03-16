



Elliott six-horse raid in G3 Pertempts Network Handicap Hurdle

By Andrew Atkinson

Bob Olinger (1.30) goes head-to-head with Galopin Des Obeaux on day three of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival in the Grade 1 Turners Novices Chase over 2m 3f on Thursday.

Henry de Bromhead trained seven-year-old Bob Olinger, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, gets the nod over Willie Mullins trained Galopin Des Obeaux to bag the £98,000 winner’s purse.

Bob Olinger’s biggest victories came in Grade One races, in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novices’ Hurdle at Naas in January 2021 and the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

Gordon Elliott saddles six of the 26 runners in the Grade 3 Pertempts Network Handicap Hurdle over 2m 7f, including Sire Du Berlais (2.10) and Tullybeg (2.10) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Sire Du Berlais, under 11st 12lbs, is ridden by 7lbs claimer Mr. R. James, with Tullybeg carrying 10st 10lbs, with Denis O’Regan up.

Allaho (2.50) trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, is tipped to win the £211,012 first prize in the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase over 2m 4f.

Eight-year-old Allaho, winner of Class 1 races at Thurles and Punchestown in January and December, respectively, landed the Ryanair last year when beating Fakir D’Oudairies by 12 lengths.

Philip Hobbs trained eight-year-old Thyme Hill (3.30) under Tom O’Brien, is tipped to win the £182,000 purse in the Paddy Power G1 Stayers Hurdle over 2m 7f.

Thyme Hill, a winner over 3 miles at Aintree last year, finished second behind Champ, who also goes to post, beaten 1 3/4 lengths at Ascot in December.

Nicky Henderson trained Fusil Raffles (4.10) under Daryl Jacob and Paul Nicholls trained Simply The Betts (4.10) ridden by Harry Cobden are tipped each-way in the 22 runners G3 Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Plate Handicap Chase over 2m 4f.

Willie Mullins saddles duo, Dino Blue (4.50) and Brandy Love in the 22 runners Grade 2 Ryanair Mares Novices Hurdle over 2m.

Dino Blue, a 15 lengths winner at Clonmel over 2m in January gets the nod over Brandy Love, who landed a 24 runners Hurdle over 1m 7f at Naas in December.

Henry de Bromhead trained Ain’t That A Shame (5.30) and Gordon Elliott trained Smoking Gun (5.30) are tipped each-way in the 25 runners Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir C2 Challenge Cup over 3m 2f.

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Bob Olinger. 2.10 Sire Du Berlais (ew); Tullybeg (ew). 2.50 Allaho. 3.30 Thyme Hill. 4.10 Fusil Raffles (ew); Simply The Betts (ew). 4.50 Dino Blue. 5.30 Ain’t That A Shame (ew); Smoking Gun (ew).

