



‘Ukrainian refugees welcomed and assured they will have all the support and affection of the people of Alicante so that they feel protected and at home’

The president of the Diputación de Alicante, Carlos Mazón, said volunteers to save Ukrainians from the war with Russia has been an unselfish deed by the Torrevieja volunteer firefighters.

A solidarity caravan, with nine volunteer firefighters from the Alicante Provincial Consortium, and four vehicles, arrived at the Torrevieja fire station, with 27 Ukrainian refugees who had travelled from the border with Poland.

“This selfless deed by the volunteer firefighters has demonstrated the pride that the entire province feels toward them,” said President of the Diputación de Alicante, Carlos Mazón.

The caravan left on March 8, to the Polish city of Medyca, in the border area with Ukraine, to bring food, medicine, clothing, toys and basic necessities donated by the April Association of Elda and return with a group of refugees, the Alicante Provincial Council reported in a statement.

Firefighters began their return journey from Medyca with 27 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country.

Having crossed the border, the caravan stopped in Barcelona with six people departing, who will settle in the city, and later in Valencia, where two refugees chose to stay.

The remaining 19 passengers, who have arrived in Torrevieja, will live in a reception centre managed by the Association of Ukrainians in the city.

“There has been concern by the people of Alicante during these days – in which they have travelled more than 6,000 kilometres, there and back,” said President of the Diputación de Alicante, Carlos Mazón.

“The honour and joy that they have brought to the public, after carrying out this so significant action, is immense” said Mazón.

Mazón, accompanied by the deputy for the Presidency and mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, deputy for Emergencies, Javier Sendra, and president of the Association of Ukrainians in the town, Natalia Zhezhnyavska, said: “I welcome the Ukrainian refugees and assured them that they will have all the support and affection of the people of Alicante so that they feel protected and at home.”

The provincial institution has paid for the cost of fuel and tolls.

Caption: Volunteer firefighters from the Alicante Provincial Consortium and four vehicles, arrived at the Torrevieja fire station, with 27 Ukrainian refugees.