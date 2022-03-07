



The Ex-Torry youth prodigy, Bruno joins RSM on loan for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.

Bruno is a young central defender in his first year as a senior and arrives at Racing on loan from Intercity B.

Bruno, formerly at Algorfa, Elche, Kelme and Murcia, played at Torrevieja for three years as a youth and trained at Racing San Miguel frequently.

“Bruno is going to help us a lot. We appreciate his willingness to come and that of Intercity to loan him out.

“He comes to reinforce an area of the field, that has been weakened after the latest squad movements,” said RSM club President, Chema Valero.

The second addition of the week was San Miguel born Cristian Garre who joined the club for the remainder of the season.

Garre is an attacking player who can play in various positions and stands out for his excellent handling of the ball, technique and speed.

He made his debut with the first team, while a Cadet, and has always developed his career in the racinguista team, playing two seasons as a regional player.

President, Chema Valero said: “Cristian is a player that we would have liked to have had from the beginning of the season, because of his talent, his commitment and his status as a local.

“It is excellent news to be able to have him with us to compete”.

While two came in RSM goalkeeper Pablo Martínez Gálvez has departed the club following the signing of former Beniel keeper José Antonio Martínez Navarro

Benejúzar based Pablo joins CD Beniel as Vicente Llor moves to Raval

Also on the move, Benejúzar based Pablo has joined CD Beniel of the Murcia Preferred Regional, under coach César Álvarez, from Oriola, adding to his squad several players from the Vega Baja who have arrived at the club.

Pablo arrives at CD Beniel who are in the race for a promotion play-off place to the Third RFEF.

There has also been a new signing at Peña Ilicitana Raval who have secured utility player, central defender and left back Vicente Llor from Orihuela CF.

Orihuela CF youth prodigy Llor was linked with a move to CD Almoradí, but returned to Los Arcos in the summer.

During the 2021-22 season Llor has been prominent in the subsidiary of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 as well as in the first team of the Third RFEF.