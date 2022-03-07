



The National Police have arrested a fugitive from Belgian in Altea, alleged to be the leader of a criminal drug trafficking gang.

Belgian authorities said he is allegedly responsible for the transport of 1,500 kilos of cocaine and was also wanted for money laundering.

He was sentenced in 2021 to eight years in prison by a Ghent Court, a sentence on which there is no appeal.

Belgian authorities accuse him of being the head of a Criminal Organisation he directed during 2012-2017.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction number six of the National High Court, which will be in charge of carrying out the procedures to, where appropriate, carry out the European Arrest and Surrender Order.