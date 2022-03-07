SC Torrevieja CF moved into second place in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 after defeating CF Sporting Albatera 5-2 at the weekend. The hosts trailed at the interval but 4 second half goals, 3 in the space of 6 minutes, secured all three points.

Torry are seven points behind league leaders Atletico de Catral CF, who move onto 43 points following a 7-0 thumping of lowly Orihuela CF B on Sunday.

Pinoso CF A defeated Sporting Dolores CF 1-0, with fourth place CD Cox returning a 3-0 away win at 13th place CD Benijofar.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 CD Altet and Formentera CF fought out a seven goal thriller, with Formentera CF running out winners by 4-3.

In the Regional Preferente V, CD Murada drew 2-2 against Benferri with Samu Lucas and Javi Del Cueto netting in a fixture that saw a debut appearance by juvenile Saúl Tiscar.

