



Three dead, one seriously injured, another critical and three slightly injured, is the tragic situation following a traffic accident that occurred on Sunday night in San Javier. The accident occurred on the AP-7 in the direction of Cartagena, at exit 788 of Los Alcázares Norte, at the height of the municipality of San Javier.

The 112 emergency services from the Region of Murcia received several calls at 10:29 p.m. reporting a traffic accident with people trapped in two vehicles. Two adults and a baby are known to have lost their lives in the accident. There is also a child, approximately 7 years old, in critical condition and another, about 9 years old, with two broken legs. In addition, three people were slightly injured.

Those attending the scene included firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, Civil Guard, Local Police and several ambulances from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergency Management.

Image: CEIS REGIÓN DE MURCIA