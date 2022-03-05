



This Sunday CD Thader are at home to Betis Florida, kick off 1130. A golden chance for us to keep the pressure on the teams above us in our quest for the third spot and the playoffs.

The club have requested that supporters take items to help Ukrainian refugees such as nappies, baby wipes, sponges etc.

Tinned food and any non- perishable foods like pasta, energy bars etc.

Medical supplies like bandages, antibiotics, ibuprofen, burn cream etc.

Also at half time there will a competition for two children from the youth academy.

Go along an give your support.

Vamos Thader