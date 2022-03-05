



It will take place from 6 to 13 March and will include an institutional event, the installation of information tables, school workshops and a film forum

The San Fulgencio Town Council has presented the programme of events to commemorate the 8th March, International Women’s Day. These activities have been organised by the councillors for Women and Equality in collaboration with the association Mujeres Unidas de San Fulgencio, and will take place from 6 to 13 March.

The councillor for Women, Mª Ángeles Ferrández, has indicated that the main event will take place on Sunday 6th in the Plaza de la Constitución in the town centre, starting at 10:00 hours. The event will include the installation of an information table and the distribution of solidarity ribbons, as well as healthy activities such as ‘Zumba’ and a lunch for those who attend.

At the end, there will be a reading of the Women’s Day manifesto, “an institutional act in which we will claim that San Fulgencio is a town that believes and works every day for equality between men and women,” said Ferrández. Prior to the event, the Women’s Mass will be held from 9:00 am in the parish church of the municipality.

The activities will continue on the 8th March, when the Mujeres Unidas de San Fulgencio association has organised a film forum which will take place from 21:00 hours at the organisation’s headquarters, located on Avenida de Guardamar. During the event, a film related to the themes of feminism and equality will be shown.

In this way “we want to share with the women of the association and those attending the different experiences and opinions on gender inequality, and how we can tackle it together,” said the president, Fina Reme Villena. Those interested in attending the activity must register in advance by calling 656 63 11 48 and 652 07 76 22.

Likewise, the councillor for Equality, Josefa Sampere, said that throughout the week information tables will be set up in the Town Hall, in the civic centre in the town centre and in the municipal office in the urbanisation area, where “we will have information material and ribbons, with the aim of informing the population of all the resources available in the municipality to fight against this social scourge”.

Sampere has indicated that throughout the month of March there will also be awareness and prevention workshops against gender violence in schools in San Fulgencio, since “the first step to achieve gender equality is to rely on education, especially among the youngest”.

San Fulgencio is part of the State Pact against Gender Violence of the Ministry of Equality, and during these days “will reaffirm itself as a municipality against gender violence with the implementation of special signs that identify it as such in the streets of the town,” said Ferrández.

The councillor invited the people of San Fulgencio to take part in these activities, “so that together we can all be able to create an egalitarian society in which both men and women can effectively enjoy the same rights”.