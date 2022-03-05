



Iberdrola announced power outages during February 27 and March 4, in the province of Alicante.

The power company were forced to temporarily cut power service in several locations in the province between February 27 and March 4.

Among the affected municipalities in addition to Alicante city were Agost, Alcocer de Planes, Alcoy, Alcudia, Altea, Banyeres de Mariola, Benidorm, Busot, Cocentaina, Cox, Crevillent, Dénia, El Verger, Elche, Gajanes, Hondón de los Frailes, Xàbia, La Murada, Les Salades, Matola, Monovar, Moralet, Mutxamel, Orihuela Costa, La Matanza Parish, Villalonga, Penye, Petrer, Pla de San Josep, Polop, San Miguel de Salinas, San Vicente del Raspeig , Sant Joan d’Alacant, Santa Pola, Torre de la Horadada, Torrevieja, Villajoyosa and Villena.

In Alicante city there were power outages in up to six streets, some of them in the centre.

Iberdrola announced that if the work ends before the indicated time, they will re-establish the supply immediately and without prior notice.

To differentiate whether the incident corresponds to Iberdrola Distribución Eléctrica facilities, it is necessary to check whether there are more affected users.

If the staircase, the elevator or the adjoining buildings have electricity, the incident probably has its origin in the consumer’s installation.

In this case, the process found in the Checking the Dashboard and Protection section must be followed.

The control or protection panel is important to know that it is close to the entrance of the house, or in the kitchen.

There was also power outages in 12 streets of Valencia and 22 other municipalities in the province.