



Santa Pola town hall has been carrying out work on its official websites, in order to improve accessibility.

One of the most important challenges was to make their web pages accessible: www.turismosantapola.es and www.museodelmarsantapola.com

The Councillor for Tourism, Julio Miguel Baeza, indicates that “we are working for accessibility, both in our facilities and on our web pages. For this reason, since we belong to level 3 of the Invattur DTI network, we are committed to facilitating access to tourism and culture websites for all those with any type of disability.

We have just launched a tool called INSUIT that will allow all people with access difficulties, with technological barriers, with vision problems or any other type of disability, to considerably improve their web browsing experience”.

To use the tool, you simply have to access the indicated websites and click on the tab that appears on the left side of the screen. When the InSuit service is activated for the first time, a tutorial appears to help the user navigate the web.

Some of the navigation modes that it offers us are Easy Button Navigation, in which the user can navigate using the mouse using visual highlights and virtual buttons that simplify and aid navigation. It helps people with attention deficit, cognitive deficit, Keyboard navigation (without the need to use the mouse).

It helps blind people, people with mouse difficulties or people who simply prefer the keyboard to the mouse, navigation for low vision: it is a navigation optimised for people with low vision, which provides clean texts and allows you to adjust the font size and the combination of contrast and colour. It helps people with partial vision, colour blindness, attention deficit or cognitive difficulty, and voice commands:

The user can speak to the web through a microphone, and through simple commands, without using the hands, improve navigation. It helps people with paralysis, absence of upper limbs or with difficulty using their hands and arms.

In the next few days, both web pages will be operational for all those people who require added value so that their experience in browsing the tourism and culture of Santa Pola is almost 100% accessible.