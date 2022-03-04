



Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to own a luxurious property in Altea Hills

Russian President Vladimir Putin, underfire following Russia’s attack and subsequent war in Ukraine, has a luxurious property in Altea Hills, Alicante.

Putin has spent vacations during the summer in Spain, having spent several summers in the luxurious urbanization in Altea which has 24 hours surveillance.

The property has views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains of Marina Baixa.

Luxury villa real estate agent Alex Soviet revealed in 2019 that Vladimir Putin visits Altea twice a year during the summer away from his duties in the Kremlin.

The Costa Blanca has encapsulated a plethora of Russian tourists during the last 20 years, with Altea having had the first Russian Orthodox church built in Spain.

Altea has become one of the destinations for Russians around the world, due to the warm climate.

The signs in Cyrillic alphabet found in the beautiful municipality of Altea highlights that Russian citizens are in this part of the Valencian Community.

The President of Casa Russia in Alicante is reported to have said there are an estimated 25,000 Russian citizens registered in the province.

Many have a high purchasing power, allowing them to access residences, reserved for billionaires.

In Altea Hills apartments are priced at approaching €500,000 – with mansions priced up to €7.5m.

It is estimated there are approximately 25,000 Russian citizens in the province of Alicante.