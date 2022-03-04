



Officers from the Local Police in Elche arrested an 18-year-old man for causing damage to a cafeteria following a sentimental breakup.

The incident occurred at around 03:30 on a Sunday morning, when the operations room received a call from the establishment located on Calle Fray Jaime Torres, where a fight was apparently taking place.

When the officers arrived, they found two people arguing, one of them being the owner of the premises. According to the latter, while he was cleaning the premises after closing, he heard several knocks from inside, so he went out to check what had happened, finding a very upset young man, who banged heavily on the terrace doors, breaking the glass.

The fact was admitted by the alleged perpetrator, explaining that he had unloaded his anger against the doors after an argument with his partner.

Based on the amount of damage caused, the person involved was arrested and taken to police station to be processed.