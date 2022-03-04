



Crevillente town hall has announced the third edition of the town´s short film contest, III Certamen de Cortometrajes de Crevillent, which will be held on July 29 and 30.

The contest was announced this week by the Mayor of Crevillente, José Manuel Penalva, accompanied by the Councillor for Culture, Ana Satorre, and culture technician and event coordinator, Roque A. Ortiz, audiovisual producer and director of the contest.

“Thanks to the wonderful reception received last year, the Crevillente Town Council, from the Department of Culture, will once again organise and sponsor this short film competition which, as the main novelty, will feature a change in dates, bringing forward to July the contest in order to give the possibility that more people can attend”, they said.

The second novelty of 2022 is the theme of the contest. If in the last edition it was the origins of the cinema, this year the visual aspect and the theme around which the acts and activities will revolve will be the Musical Genre Cinema. It is thus intended to honour the appearance of sound in the cinema and the musical numbers and soundtracks that have accompanied different generations through the years.

As in previous editions, the theme of the contest will be free. From the Department of Culture they wanted to highlight the success of the Local Category, incorporated in the previous edition and where 22 short films from Crevillente participated.