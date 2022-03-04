



The “Escuelas Paternina” in Pilar de la Horadada have been renovated to house the new Early Care Centre, which will be approved by the regional government, and made available to 45 users.

It is located at calle Granada número 2, in an exclusive building for this use, very close to the urban promenade, in which 70,286.90 euro have been invested for its comprehensive rehabilitation.

The new premises have an 18m² lobby, a 15m² speech therapy room, a 26m² multipurpose room, two 15m² stimulus rooms, and two offices, as well as toilets. It also has an outdoor patio of 300m².