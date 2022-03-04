



When it comes to forex trading, there are many platforms that offer different features. Some platforms are more user-friendly than others, while some have more advanced features. However, one thing that every forex trader needs is a trading platform that shows real-time results. Without this, it would be impossible to know how your trades are performing. Every trader needs the right forex trading software, otherwise, they won’t succeed on their endeavours!

Luckily, there are plenty of great free platforms that offer real-time forex trading data. In this blog post, we will be discussing the top three free platforms for real-time forex trading. We’ll go over what each platform offers and why they’re worth considering for your next trade.

eToro

The first platform on our list is eToro. eToro is a social trading and investment platform that allows users to trade a variety of assets, including forex pairs. What makes eToro unique is its CopyTrader feature, which lets users copy the trades of other successful traders on the platform. This is a great way to learn from more experienced traders and to increase your chances of success.

eToro also offers a wide range of tools and features, making it a great choice for more experienced traders. These include technical analysis indicators, stop losses and take profits, and more. Overall, eToro is a great platform for both novice and experienced traders alike.

FxPro

The next platform on our list is FxPro. FxPro is a UK-based forex broker that offers a wide range of trading platforms, including MetaTrader MT-enabled platforms and cTrader. What makes FxPro stand out is its variety of supported currencies and instruments. In addition to forex pairs, you can trade CFDs (contracts for difference) on stocks, indices, commodities, and more.

FxPro also offers a number of features and tools to help you make the most out of your trades. These include a Economic Calendar, market news and analysis, and more. Overall, FxPro is a great choice for traders who want to trade a wide range of assets. Even better, this trading platform is very easy to sign up for! In fact, FxPro was given a 5-star rating for account opening simplicity according to Brokerchooser.

Admiral Markets

Admiral Markets is the third platform on our list. Admiral Markets is another real-time forex trading platform based in the UK. However, they serve clients from all over the world. Admiral Markets offers access to a wide range of assets, including forex pairs, ETFs, bonds and a large variety of stocks. With so many trading pairs available, getting started with Admiral Markets is easier than you think! What makes Admiral Markets unique is that they have many tools incorporated into one platform.

Not only can you trade through their platform, but you also have access to the latest forex reading news, an economic calendar, and more.

In addition to this, Admiral has its own mobile app meaning that you can trade on the go and learn more about forex trading when you are on the train, bus or even at work (we won’t tell anyone!). Overall, Admiral Markets is a great choice for traders who want access to a wide range of assets and tools.

Final Thoughts

So, which platform is right for you? That depends on your trading style and experience level. If you’re just starting out, we recommend eToro or Admiral Markets. These platforms are both easy to use and have a variety of features that can help you learn the ropes of forex trading.

If you’re more experienced, FxPro may be a better option. They offer a wide range of instruments and features that can help you hone your skills. No matter which platform you choose, make sure to do your research first to ensure it meets your needs. Happy trading!