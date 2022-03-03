Saturday’s Racing Previews Southwell and Navan news and tips

Donohoe at the double at Southwell!

By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Fellowes trained Wynter Wildes (5.30) ridden by Steve Donohoe is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Coral Maiden Stakes over 1m at Southwell on Saturday night, noted when second at Newcastle last month.

John Mackie saddles Custard The Dragon (6.00) tipped each-way in the C5 MansionBet Handicap over 7f, with Connor Beasley up, noted when finishing second at the track in February.

Steve Donohoe is booked to ride William Haggas-trained Tiber Flow (6.30) a winner at Newcastle in December and January, tipped to win the C3 Coral Racing Handicap over 7 furlongs.

David Simcock trained Man Of Riddles (7.00) with Daniel Muscutt up, is tipped each-way, third at Chepstow in January and having run in Class 1 company at Goodwood last season.

Michael Appleby trained Whittle Le Woods (7.30) ridden by Jason Watson is tipped to win the C4 Betway Handicap over 6 furlongs.

SOUTHWELL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.00 Distinction. 5.30 Wynter Wildes. 6.00 Custard The Dragon (ew). 6.30 Tiber Flow. 7.00 Man Of Riddles (ew). 7.30 Whittle Le Woods. 8.00 Flaming Dawn. 8.30 Auriferous.

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Only Sky. 1.40 Devils Cape. 2.13 Belle Metal. 2.48 Grain De Cause. 3.23 Pat’s Pick. 3.58 Gentleman De Mee. 4.32 Kavanaghs Corner. 5.05 All Class.

