



By Andrew Atkinson

Mick Channon trained Koeman (2.34) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Class 4 Betway Handicap over 1m 4f at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Eight-year-old Koeman, under 9st 6lbs, is ridden by John Egan, returning to the fold after finishing fourth at the track over 1m 4f in February.

Andrew Balding saddles tip Reticient (12.49) in the opening Coral Handicap over 1m 2f, with Hayley Turner up.

Cieren Fallon rides Pilot Wings (1.59) trained by Tony Carroll, tipped to land the C6 Betway Handicap over 1m 4f, noted when staying on third at Kempton last month over 1m 2f.

Hollie Doyle is booked to ride Richard Spencer trained Ocean Eyes (3.09) tipped each-way at 12-1 in the Betway 5 furlongs Handicap.

Marco Ghiani rides Stuart Williams trained Tone The Barone (3.50) tipped each-way in the Class 2 Betway Handicap over 5 furlongs.

William Haggas-trained Canonized (4.19) under Cieren Fallon, a Class 1 winner in November, is tipped to land the C1 Coral Spring Cup Listed Stakes over 7 furlongs.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.49 Reticient. 1.24 Cafe Sydney (ew). 1.59 Pilot Wings. 2.34 Koeman (ew). 3.09 Ocean Eyes (ew). 3.50 Tone The Barone (ew). 4.19 Canonized. 4.54 Oceanline.

