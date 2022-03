By Andrew Atkinson

Tom Midgley is booked to ride Gill Boanas trained Teescomponents Lad (4.05) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C2 Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle over 3 miles at Doncaster on Saturday.

Midgley claims a valuable 5lbs on Teescomponents Lad, under 11st 12lbs, who ran third when staying on in a Class 3 over 2m 3f at Carlisle last month.

Teescomponents Lad also won a Class 2 race at Market Rasen in November.

Donald McCain jnr trained Finisk River (1.45) is tipped each-way in the C4 Virgin Bet Handicap over 2m, with 3lbs claimer Theo Gillard up.

Mister Malarkey (3.30) ridden by Harry Bannister, who finished 11 of 21 in a C1 at Newbury in November, is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase, over 3m 2f.

Jonjo O’Neill snr saddles Kentanddover (5.15) tipped each-way in the Virgin Bet Open NH Flat race over 2m, with Tom Scudamore up on debut run.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Finisk River (ew). 2.20 Get A Tonic. 2.55 The Big Bite. 3.30 Mister Malarkey (ew). 4.05 Teescomponents Lad (ew). 4.40 Lupus Regem. 5.15 Kentanddover (ew).

