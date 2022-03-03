



The Las Salinas charity Mixed triples petanca competition at San Luis terrain got off to a great start with 31 teams and 16 different clubs participating with most clubs wearing their team strip.

The chosen charity for this competition is DEBRA (butterfly Children) and the wonderful volunteer Chrissy was selling tickets for the Tombola and with the subscriptions on the day we raised €465.

The ladies from San Luis were busy selling cold drinks and hot dogs to the hungry players. We had Mac on the tournament desk to maintain accurate records to ensure the day ran smoothly. The volunteer referees on the day were Bosse and Welshie who maintained law and order.

The WINNERS ON THE day with 4 wins were Angel Pandaro with his team from Amigos Belgas, in 2nd place was Manolo Mediato team Los Bandidos also with 4 wins, 3rd place with 3 wins was Jean Claude Merle Los Rayos club.

The medals were provided by one of the sponsors of the league Torrevieja Ayuntamiento.

WELL, DONE TO YOU ALL