



Crevillente town hall has carried out an insect and rodent pest prevention and control campaign, part of the annual program organised by the council. On this occasion, the company to carry out these tasks is CTL Sanidad Ambiental.

The work consists of reviewing the installations and different control points. The works combine physical control and sanitation methods, along with monitors for possible pest species with the aim of minimising the use of biocidal products.

The control points are traps to monitor insects and rodents, and if captures or signs of their presence are observed, the appropriate corrective measures are carried out, these being different depending on the area, the pest species, the cause of the problem, etc.

In addition to this campaign, CTL has a Citizen Attention Service, which attends to claims from dependencies on any date, that is, this service is permanently in operation throughout the year. According to the councillor responsible for the department, Gema Candelaria Asencio, you can also go in person to the Department of Health or send an email with the incident to sanidad@crevillent.es.

Rodents, cockroaches and mosquitoes are the most frequently registered notices, and their number varies according to the time of year.

For Gema Candelaria Asencio, it is important that Crevillente “has good health in our municipal facilities as well as in our streets, for this we work together with the Department of Public Services regarding pest control.”

On the other hand, the same company in charge of carrying out the campaign against pests will also carry out tasks for the prevention of legionellosis, which consists of cleaning and disinfecting the water networks in schools and sports centres in the town.

After this action, the collection of samples in hot and cold water will take place, to check that the cleaning has been effective and the facilities do not present legionella. Likewise, samples of ornamental fountains and sprinkler irrigation will also be collected.

In the event that any analytical determination is positive, shock cleaning and disinfection actions will be carried out in the water circuits in which it has been detected, until the total absence of the bacteria in the installation is verified through subsequent analyses .”