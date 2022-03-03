



“The Los Montesinos council maintains its commitment as it moves towards the future in a sustainable manner and involves the public in its next project: the creation of a participatory audiovisual production that helps to disseminate and ultimately meet the development objectives of the 2030 Agenda”, reported the Councillor for Promotion and Economic Development, Ana Belén Juárez, who said that this commitment “saw us become one of the first municipalities to form part of the Network of Local Entities for the Agenda Network 2030 of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP)”.

The project, which obtained the best score of the Valencian Community in the bid for grants from the Ministry of Participation, Transparency, Cooperation and Democratic Quality, will be 100% financed by it with 5,832.20 euro “and is defined by being participatory, dynamic and open.

the people in a simple way, and we do so through various actions that combine the global with the local, participation with training and raising awareness”, commented the councillor.

“In this way, during the next few days, -Juarez continued- a cycle of 12 workshops will begin for different target groups: from PANGEA, to the Adult School, the associative fabric, the Employment Workshop and ET FORMEM and the Municipal Theatre School. Likewise, the workshops will culminate with the production of an audiovisual piece that will be the mainstay of this project, since it will reflect all the skills acquired in the workshops and, in this way, the citizens themselves will be the protagonist of this video”

“And it is that, the ultimate objective of this audiovisual piece will be to show, through the voice of the citizenry, how Los Montesinos can address the set of actions and objectives that make up the 2030 Agenda and, in extension, how you can contribute to achieving a better future for the municipality”, said the councillor.

José Manuel Butrón Sánchez, Mayor of Los Montesinos, spoke of the importance of getting involved in the future following the strategy of the municipality’s own 2030 Agenda; a future that, in the words of Ana Belén Juárez Pastor, councillor, in addition to Economic Development, also Environment, Sports and Equality, must take care of the environment without forgetting people and, in turn, must evolve towards an economically sustainable over time, equitable, inclusive and egalitarian.

The City Council of Los Montesinos emphasises the relevance that participation has in this initiative. And, for this reason, we want to encourage the entire neighbourhood to participate actively, both in the workshops and in the subsequent video.