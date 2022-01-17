



Ciudad Quesada, Rojales dancing star Rosemary Mason reflects on touring with Marty Wilde, Lulu and the Luvvers and Millie in Part 2 of a Leader Exclusive.

Rosemary Mason performed in various Cabaret shows in London in the sixties, until the start of the Pantomime season – then joined a touring company with Marty Wilde, father of pop singer Kim Wilde, Lulu and the Luvvers and Millie.

“I joined a touring company with Marty Wilde, Lulu and the Luvvers and Millie,” said Rosemary, aged 18 at the time.

“I was the girlfriend of the bass guitarist from the Luvvers and that is how I met Lulu, who was just 16.

“Her manager Marion Massey asked me to stay with her in her house in St Johns Wood. I spent a year or so travelling up and down the country with them – and many other pop stars on the same circuit,” reminisced Rosemary.

“I was offered a job in the Caribbean on a cruise ship, which I accepted, and spent a year travelling around the Caribbean and South America. “The next job took me to Lisbon, Portugal, where I stayed for more than a year.

“I returned to London in 1972 and gave up a dancing career. I later trained as an aerobic instructor, working for David Lloyd for many years,” added Rosemary.

Rosemary, said: “The biggest influence of my career was Margot Fontaine and my teacher Beryl Grey.

“With the biggest disappointment was getting part in ‘Budgie’ with Adam Faith, only to fall ill and having to spend time in hospital. I lost the opportunity.”

Rosemary reflected: “I have met lots of well known people during my life. As a child I was on ‘Crackerjack’ with Eamonn Andrews, Ronnie Corbett and Lesley Crowther.

“At boarding school I was in the same dorm as Pattie Boyd and at stage school many contemporaries are now famous – but not me!”

Caption: Rosemary (main picture) was a flat mate of star Lulu in St Johns Wood.