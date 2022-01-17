



The International Congress VIII Centenary Burgos Cathedral – ‘The World of Cathedrals’

The International Congress VIII Centenary Burgos Cathedral ‘The World of Cathedrals’ will be held during June 13-17 at the Fórum Evolución in Burgos.

The symposium will analyse the significance of cathedrals in Western culture from the Middle Ages, to the present day.

It will have six thematic tables organised into framework papers and will feature Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi on the opening day and the Swiss architect Mario Botta on the closing day.

It is organised by the Cathedral 8th Centenary Foundation – Burgos 2021, the Archdiocese of Burgos, the Metropolitan Chapter of Burgos, the Faculty of Theology of Northern Spain at its headquarters in Burgos and the Alberto C. Ibáñez Chair of Artistic Heritage Studies of the University of Burgos.

The various round tables in the congress will discuss themes including the origins of cathedrals from the 8th to the 12th century, the golden age of cathedrals 13th to 16th century, and cathedrals outside of Europe.

Also, cathedrals in Reformed territories, cathedrals in the 19th and 20th centuries, the documentary, bibliographic and musical heritage of cathedrals, and their management, restoration and communication models.

One of the round tables will be specifically devoted to Burgos Cathedral, concerning its relations with Europe and the world, as reported by the heads of the Scientific Chairmen of the congress, René Payo, José Luis Barriocanal and Santiago del Cura.

The Scientific Committee also includes researchers from foreign universities including Cambridge and Dresden, and Spanish universities: Autonomous University of Madrid, Complutense, Granada, Zaragoza, Oviedo, León and Burgos.

