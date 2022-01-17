



The subsidy of 75,960 euro through the ECOVID employment program of the Generalitat has enabled the Rafal council to take on four new employees who will work for 12 months in masonry, as an environmental agent and om street cleaning tasks

The program is aimed at unemployed people of at least 30 years of age, within the framework of the Operational Program of the European Social Fund 2014-2020.

One of the new employees will be dedicated to street cleaning, while two workers will be assigned to masonry and maintenance tasks. The remaining individual will be employed as an environmental officer. The new workers have been contracted for a period of 12 months, and joined their position at the end of last December.

The Councilor for Services, Esmeralda Hidalgo, said she was delighted with these new additions, since “it gives us an opportunity to reinforce our staff with more people, at the same time that it allows us to carry out more activities that will enable us to improve our municipality”.