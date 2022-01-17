



Sixth wave of Covid continues to increase in Region of Murcia – with record infections reported as 7,000 daily

THE sixth wave of the coronavirus continues to run rampant in the Region of Murcia – with record infections reported as 7,000 daily.

In Cartagena, the 14-day cumulative average incidence was 4,820 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants (Jan 14) – ten times higher than the threshold of 500 cases.

Los Dolores, Cartagena Oeste or San Antón continue to have the highest incidence, with Mar Menor and La Manga having the lowest.

The Cumulative Incidence (AI) -cases per 100,000 inhabitants- at 14 days according to the data collected January 14 by the Epidemiological Health Report, placed three other areas in the environment of 5,000 AI.

Barrio Peral and Molinos Marfagones, 4,800, Casco Antiguo, 4,694.8, and Cartagena Este (4,549.4).

Pozo Estrecho (4,168.6) repeats among the most affected populations.

The area of Santa Lucía (4,121.4), Los Barreros (4,064.7) and Santa Ana (4,053.6) have also seen the index increase by up to 10 in the last month.

With a 14-day incidence of less than 4,000 AI, there are only the basic health areas of La Manga and Mar Menor.

By age, the average in the almost 28,000 cases that had been confirmed in Cartagena since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and until January 9 was 37 years old (36 in men and 38 in women) and 50.8% of the confirmed cases are women, according to the Epidemiological Report. Children under 2 years of age are the age group that is the focus of infections in the municipality, with 29.1% in the last two weeks.

In the last week reflected in the epidemiological study, 15.2% of the cases were concentrated in the age range of 15 to 29 years, with 816 positives in Cartagena.

The residents of the municipality between 40 and 49 years old concentrate 11.7% of the infections, with 631 in one week, and 6,125 since the beginning of May 2020.

The Region extends the restrictions for three weeks and the bars that request the covid vaccination certificate will have 75% interior capacity, stated the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia.

They described this measure imposed by the Murcian Government as suitable, adequate and proportionate, given the data that shows a higher level of transmission of the virus.

The measures will be in force from 00:00 on the day following their publication in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia and will remain effective until 23:59 on February 4, 2022, without prejudice to that may be modified, relaxed or left without effect, totally or partially, depending on the evolution of the regional epidemiological situation.