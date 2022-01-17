



Real Madrid and Barca link with Blackburn and Chile International striker Ben Brereton Diaz

Real Madrid and Barcelona are linked with signing Blackburn Rovers and Chile International striker £20m rated Ben Brereton Diaz.

Diaz, 22, who moved to Rovers from Nottingham Forest in 2019, has scored a plethora of goals for promotion chasing Blackburn this season.

Rovers have a one-year option in Brereton’s contract, at the end of the season.

Brereton was on Manchester United youth books during 2006-13 and played with the England u19 and u20s, switching allegiances playing for Chile in the 2021 Copa America, qualifying through his mother. His father Martin, is a former policeman.

Stoke born Diaz, who played for England u19s against Spain in 2017, has featured for Chile in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

