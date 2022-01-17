



Racing San Miguel vice president Oscar Armando Verdun promises to give behind scenes insight

Quote: ‘Fans need to be told what happens within – to understand the dynamics and money constraints at the club’

The vice president of Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Racing San Miguel Oscar Armando Verdun has promised to give a behind the scenes club insight, amid the resignation of coach Dani Pérez Williscroft and the arrival of his successor Purito.

Racing supporter Steve Dobson aired his views – along with other fans – following Pérez Williscroft’s exit, after three years as first team coach, citing financial backing from the club.

“I understand the situation – because I am very fond of football. I know that the fans deserve my respect – and from the rest of the board of directors and players,” said Oscar.

“I would love to speak with Steve and with whoever he wants personally and know their doubts and concerns.”

Steve said: “Fans need to be told what happens within the club. It would be good to meet Oscar and to understand the dynamics and money constraints at the club.

“It would then make a few of us fans more understanding of how hard the job must be to run the football club on all sides.

“I’m just a passionate supporter, who wishes to see the club do well.”

