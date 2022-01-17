



Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Cruz Azul Murcia continued to help pet-owners who needed assistance throughout 2020 and 2021. Charities have faced a very hard time over the past two years, and Cruz Azul’s volunteers have risen to the challenge, working tirelessly to ensure the safety of its patrons and to take care of the animals in need of vet care.

“It was particularly difficult when people couldn’t cross borders” said President, Lyn Baines. “But, thanks to an understanding landlord, our generous supporters and our trusted vets, no animal in need was turned away. Thankfully, the Cruz Azul donation centre in San Javier (next to Yorkshire Linen) was able to resume usual opening hours when the borders were re-opened and we got back on track planning fundraising events for 2022.”

The first event is a fun day on 9 February, organised by Jilly Roberts, at Le Petit Bistrot in Calle Rio Nalón, Los Alcázares. Enjoy a quiz, raffle, bingo, auction and entertainment from Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus as well as Jilly’s Home-made Irish Stew! This will be a popular event, so please pre-book your table/food to avoid disappointment by calling now on 603 285 123

“We are so grateful to Jilly and the many local businesses who have generously donated prizes for the event in these difficult times.” Lyn says. “We are a small team and always welcome offers of help with fundraising. Please get in touch if you have any ideas for an event. Cruz Azul and its volunteers wish you all a happy, healthy and prosperous 2022”.

Cruz Azul Murcia is a registered charity (No. 11.720/1a) and exists to provide veterinary care for the sick and injured pets of people in need and to promote responsible pet ownership.

If you or someone you know needs help, or you would like to volunteer or donate, please call 693 017 616, email: info@cruzazulmurcia.com or visit their website: www.cruzazulmurcia.com

