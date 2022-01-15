



Would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Even though their planned Pantomime, Treasure Island, will not now be performed until later in the year in December owing to various unforeseen circumstances, the members will still be enjoying the social side of the Group’s activities throughout the year and the cast are looking forward to starting rehearsals again for this very funny and entertaining pantomime.

The Group’s Christmas party was thoroughly enjoyed by lots of members at La Cosecha restaurant and they raised €80 for the Stroke Association from a raffle the prize being a fabulous Hamper full of lots of seasonal goodies and cheer.

Some of the members of the Group not only enjoy performing on stage, helping in the wings or front of house at their performances but all our members are a very social bunch of people who enjoy lots of different events which are arranged by our very enthusiastic Social Secretary.

We also are very proud that the Group have raised over the years thousands of euros for local charities. So, if you are looking to join a group, whether its to tread the boards, raise money for charity or just to enjoy social events and have some fun, what are you waiting for contact us for more information as to how to join us by emailing voreilly16@googlemail.com.

You know it makes sense………. oh yes you do!!!