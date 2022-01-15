



FAST are seeking legal advice regarding our insurance status. Until we have clarity of the situation we will no longer be responding. Our insurance is for social care that could cover us for our responding activities. All our responders are fully trained first responders and authorised by the Murcian Health Authority (MHA) to operate the Automatic Electronic Defibrillator (AED)

We are looking at providing an emergency telephone service as we did during the Covid lock downs, if you want to call FAST then call 868 487 015. We will keep the people of Camposol up to date on social media, the FAST Facebook page is where you can find more up to date information.

We are very grateful for the enormous support expressed on social media. It is obvious that the people of Camposol appreciate our volunteers.

If you have symptoms of the virus you should stay at home and phone 900 12 12 12 explain your symptoms and they will advise you on what you should do.

If you have a medical emergency call 112. Ask for an operator to speak in your language if you do not speak Spanish. They will ask a series of questions in order to prioritise the call. If the call is at night, we ask the caller to put outside lights on, this will help the Emergency services to find your location.

When FAST responders attend an emergency we can stop catastrophic bleeding, ensure the casualty has an open airway and if required give lifesaving CPR. Both the FAST vehicles are fully equipped with Defibrillators, blood clotting type bandages and all the other kit required of a first responder.

We also comfort the other members of the household; give advice on what the medics will want to see when they arrive. Also if the patient has to stay in hospital we have a list of things they may need for a hospital stay.

Hopefully FAST will be back providing lifesaving assistance and comfort to the people of Camposol. There has been an outpouring of support for FAST from the local community.

FAST President Mr Barry Hamilton is the only English speaking tutor in pre hospital care, trauma and First Aid, and is authorised to teach by the MHA. Barry Hamilton who is an authorised tutor able to train the trainer, and Tony Dwyer held a course at Sierra Golf urbanisation in September for members of the community.

When the residents of Sierra Golf were looking for someone to train them in the use of AED the MHA put them in touch with Barry.

Lead trainer Tony Dwyer and Gordon Clive VP attended Sierra Golf urbanisation near Balsicas to present students with their AED certificates

Our Mental Health phone is manned 24/7. If you are feeling depressed, alone or just want to talk to someone then call 634 308 362 there will be someone there to listen to you and give you advice if you need it.