The Nook bar, Las Filipinas, El Galán is a small friendly bar. The proprietors are Linsay Smart and Ewan Gordon.

On Thursday afternoons they play bingo. Every Thursday after the bingo a local lady Jean Richardson has a collection for charity.

Last Thursday 6/1/22 a donation totalling 430 euro was handed over to Jennifer Welsh, committee member, for Elche Children’s Care Home.