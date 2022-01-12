



The Social Team of the Torrevieja U3A organised their first main event of 2022 on January 8th with a Fun Quiz which was held at The Royal Oak at Dehesa de Campoamor, near La Fuente CC. The event was hosted by the popular local Quizmaster Ricky Neil and was well attended with every available table and chair occupied by U3A members and guests.

The evening kicked off with a delicious 2 course meal served by the friendly staff of the bar.

After the meal the ‘serious’ business of quizzing took place with frequent jokes and ribbing from Ricky to keep everybody entertained.

The event proved to be a successful venture and it is hoped that more quizzes will follow later in the year.

This was the first major event of the year after all the previous setbacks caused by the Covid dilemma Many more events are already planned or are in the preliminary stages, so the members can look forward to an entertaining year.

Full details of all upcoming events for the U3A members, along with everything else that the organisation has to offer, can be found on their website torreviejau3a.org.

Barry Weston, Torrevieja U3A Press Officer