



Studio32 are pleased to announce that as a result of a successful run of our musical South Pacific, we are now in a great position to contribute once again towards local charities.

Our Chairman Philip Wilson and our show Director met with the Chairman of the San Fulgencio Man Shed project Barry Wallis (photo) and handed him 500 euros to go towards the project.

The San Fulgencio Alzheimers Association and Age Concern will also receive donations in the very near future.

Rehearsals for our summer production of Guys & Dolls will begin at the end of January and we are holding an Open Day at Lakeview Bar and restaurant in Quesada starting at 11:30am on Sunday 9th of January.

So if you are interested in auditioning for the show or working with our team backstage then come along and join us for a free glass of wine, and find out what we are all about.

No experience necessary as you would be given expert tuition on stage craft and acting’.