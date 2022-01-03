



Torrevieja surpass 1,000 mark, with 1,106 new cases

Los Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron has informed the population of the Vega Baja town of the increasing number of cases of covid.

“The Covid cases from December 20 to January 2 is 33 new cases in Los Montesinos with a cumulative incidence of 664.25 per hundred thousand inhabitants,” said Mayor Butron.

“We see how every week we are gradually increasing the number of cases,” he added.

Los Montesinos with a population of less than 5,000 inhabitants has seen an ongoing increase of positive cases since the Omicron variant arrived.

In Guardamar de Segura cases in the same period have seen 278 new cases.

Torrevieja has surpassed the 1,000 mark, with 1,106 new cases. Pilar de la Horadada has registered 297 new cases, San Miguel 136, Benijofar 45, Orihuela Costa 187, Formentera 49, Rojales 135 and San Fulgencio 77.