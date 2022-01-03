



Recently, Freemasons of the Oliva La Safor Lodge, no 112, met at the Black Lace Restaurant, in Pedreguer for their first social event for a very long time.

The Worshipful Master greeted the members and their partners and thanked them all for attending, then all sat down to an excellent festive meal accompanied by lots of conversation, catching up on missed time and events over the past two years.

There was also a grand charity raffle held, for which the attending Brethren generously donated all of the many excellent prizes to make a really successful draw, which managed to raise one hundred and thirty euros which will be donated to a local charity in the near future.

All agreed that it was great to be able to meet up again after so long an absence due to the covid pandemic and hoped this would be the first of many such social events now that the pandemic seems to be easing a little.

