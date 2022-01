Double celebrations for the Royal British Legion in the New Years Honours list with MBE’s awarded to a current member of the District Committee, and the former Patron of Spain District North, Pam Twissell-Cross and Lloyd Milen, respectively.

But bad news for consumers as analysts predict that 2022 will start with increases in gas rates, fuel motorway tolls and postage stamps, with the price of electricity in the wholesale market also set to increase, along with the cost of cars and real estate.