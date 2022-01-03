



Battle against time as once again stone bollards, concrete structures and sandbags placed along Babilonia cottages shoreline

THE beaches of Babilonia and Vivers de Guardamar, between the urban area and the south of the mouth of the river Segura, have seen a plethora of former fisherman’s cottages disappear, due to the continuous erosion caused by the sea.

Despite attempts to save many historical properties down the decades the strength of the sea has been one battle that has caused the destruction of many properties within the area.

Once again, huge stone bollards, concrete structures and sandbags have been placed in situ at the front of a plethora of properties, that lie along the shores.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition have acted in the area where there were no standing houses, where at the same time the road has been withdrawn.

Guardamar del Segura recovered 180 linear metres of beach in 2021 – costing €220,000, funded by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, and executed by the public company Tragsa.

The move was effective in shielding the serious regression that the coastal profile suffers from the advance of the sea – that has escalated during the last decade – as reported by the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper.

Historical cottages, once the homes of descendants of family chainlines, are no longer.

Scaffolding propped up some, with costly ongoing repairs being the norm for others.

Groups of owners have been vociferous with their determined support for help by the city council over the years, only to fall on deaf ears.

The Fishermens’ cottages fate lies in the hands of the sea. For the time being many remain standing. But for how long? Only time will tell.