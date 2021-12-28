GRANTS AWARDED TO PILAR DE LA HORADADA COUNCIL AID UNEMPLOYED





The Employment and Local Development Agency (AEDL) directed by the Employment Councilor, Asunción Sánchez Martínez, upon grants received from the Valencian Employment and Training Service (LABORA), nine unemployed young people have been hired from Pilar de la Horadada.

In addition six people aged over 30, will gain employment for 12 months.

Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez Sánchez, and the Councillor for Employment have welcomed the new municipal workers to the City Council.

The two grants obtained are co-financed by the European Union, through the Youth Employment Operational Programme and the European Social Fund, with the slogan ‘The ESF inverteix en el teu futur’.

The EMPUJU 2021, with a subsidised amount of €170,771.04, allows the hiring of those unemployed that will work as administrative assistants (4), a writing assistant, an electrical engineer, a tour guide, a concierge and a leisure and free time monitor.

The second of the grants awarded, ECOVID 2021, totals €104,389.20.

Mayor José Maria Pérez Sánchez said: “Together with the Government team, we are delighted with the great employment opportunity that these 15 people have received, and congratulate them and wish them that everything goes well during the next 12 months.”