



Amid the price per cubic metre at the Torrevieja water plant increasing from 0.60 euros/m³ to almost 1.2 euros/m³ further increases are mooted, due to the high price of government desalination.

Water costs in 2022 for urban consumption in the province of Alicante could see additional increases underlined by the cut of the Tajo-Segura.

The news comes on the back of the increase cost of electricity (cost per megawatt/ hour €300+) within all the municipalities.

In the province of Alicante water supply is based mainly on desalinated water, due to cuts in the Tajo-Segura transfer.

Desalination allows a guarantee of water supply – at a cost – with the situation worrying for supplies and the industry, which also uses desalinated water, with energy cost representing 70% of the total to produce a cubic metre of desalinated water.

The Mancomunidad de Canales del Taibilla, supplying 35 city councils in the province, including Alicante and Elche, is charging 0.69 euos/m.

The contribution of the Alicante I and II desalination plants in Agua Amarga has increased, due to the decrease in the delivery of water from the Tagus.